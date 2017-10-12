Our Kitchen: Baked Apple

By Published: Updated:

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 Honey Crisp Apples
  • Maple Syrup
  • Butter
  • A Couple of Cinnamon Sticks
  • Walnuts
  • Dried Cranberries
  • Hint of Lemon Juice
  • Brown Sugar

STEPS:

  1. Cut top of apple off, then core it out
  2. Peel part of the topskin off of apples
  3. Pour some lemon juice in bowl and coat outside edge of apples
  4. Put brown sugar, walnuts, dried cranberries, cinnamon, syrup, and a pad of butter in bowl and mix
  5. Put mix inside apple and have apples placed in bowl with a little bit of lemon juice around them
  6. Put in preheated 350 degrees oven for about 30 minutes or until apples are soft and tender
  7. Eat and enjoy!

