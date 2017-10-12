Officer shoots woman as Georgia police unit serves warrant

BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say an officer shot a woman multiple times as a special police unit tried to serve warrants at a home outside Atlanta.

Gwinnett County police Cpl. Michele Pihera says a SWAT team was trying to serve warrants Thursday morning when the woman began shooting and officers returned fire in Buford, about 40 miles northeast of Atlanta.

Pihera said there were eight people inside the home when officers tried to serve the drug-related warrants. None of the officers were shot.

Police said the woman was taken to a hospital in nearby Lawrenceville, Georgia.

Pihera said the seven other people who were inside the home at the time have been detained by police.