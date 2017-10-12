Coroner identifies man hit and killed on Manchester Expressway early Thursday morning

UPDATE

10/12/17 9:30 p.m. — Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms to News 3 that a 33-year-old man was hit on Manchester Expressway early Thursday morning.

Bryan identified the victim as Christopher Reed of Ellerslie and pronounced him deceased at 1:55 a.m.

(ORIGINAL STORY)

COLUMBUS, Ga. — An early morning investigation shuts down westbound lanes of Manchester Expressway.

We’ve received unconfirmed reports the accident involved a car and bicyclist. We’ve heard reports that at least one person died.

Again, those reports are unconfirmed by officials because our repeated calls to law enforcement and the coroner have not been returned as of yet. We do know authorities shutdown the area near Psalmond Road for a number of hours beginning around one o’clock this morning.

News 3 will working to get the latest information to you about the incident as soon as it’s available.