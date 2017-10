FORT GAINES, Ga. — Fort Gaines Police Chief requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assist with a murder investigation in Clay County.

According to a release from the GBI, around 1 a.m. Thursday officers were dispatched to the 200 block of College Street in reference to a shooting.

When responding officers arrived on scene they found both 29-year-old Charlie Smith and Manuelito Jackson dead at the home. Jackson’s age is unknown.

Autopsies will be performed at the GBI Crime Lab in Macon.