Centennial celebration kicks off; State of Fort Benning address delivered

WRBL Staff Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Centennial celebration of Fort Benning kicked off Thursday.

On October 18, 2018 the installation will mark it’s 100th anniversary. The post started as Camp Benning on 85 acres of land along Macon Road before expanding to its present site today.

Thursday afternoon the Commanding General of the Maneuver Center of Excellence delivered his State of Fort Benning address at the Main Library Auditorium on Macon Road.

Major General Eric Wesley talked about not just the past 100 years, but the strategic role Fort Benning will play in the Army’s future.

“You happen to be at the center of gravity of much of the thinking and development of where this Army is going in the future. That is relevant to you,” says General Wesley.

Could we see the next generation combat vehicle at Fort Benning? Or the Post Benning the proponent for robotics utilized by the Army? Both very real possibilities according to General Wesley.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s