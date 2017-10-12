Auburn police offer reward in March homicide

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn police have offered a reward for information into the death of Herman “Ce-Ce” Lane on North Dean Road that occurred back on March 4.

Police say no leads have resulted in the arrest of a suspect. The investigation determined that Lane occasionally associated with persons he met through social media sites.

If you have any information about the death of Herman Lane, his habits, associations or activities prior to March 4, 2017 you are asked to contact Auburn Police Division Investigative Section at 334-501-3140 or the Secret Witness Line at 334-246-1391.