Attempted escape, fires set at North Carolina prison

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Authorities in Pasquotank County, North Carolina are responding to an incident at the prison.

The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office says a call was received just after 3 p.m. Thursday for an attempted escape at Pasquotank Correctional Institution.

State officials tweeted that there was an attempted escape and fires set at the prison. Several employees were injured, according to the tweet.

Attempted escape at Pasquotank CI in Elizabeth City. Fires set in prison sewing plant. Several employees injured. More info when available. — NC Public Safety (@NCPublicSafety) October 12, 2017

Three nearby schools have been placed on lockdown — Northside Elementary, Elizabeth City Middle School and Pasquotank County High School. All afternoon activities at the school have been cancelled.

Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools sent out the following message Thursday afternoon:

Due to an incident that is taking place at the local jail north of town, Northside Elementary, Elizabeth City Middle School and Pasquotank County High School have been placed on lock down at the advice of Emergency Management. Students who are bus riders who have not arrived home as of yet, will be returned to the school until we hear further from Emergency Management. Students and staff currently at these schools will not be released until we hear further from Emergency Management. A follow up notification will be issued to update parents as to the lock down situation at our schools.

The school system said on Facebook that students on buses who had not made it home were taken back to the schools — because of the potential of inmates being in the area.

Elizabeth City fire crews and EMS have responded to the prison.