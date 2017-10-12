Americans blame wild weather on global warming says poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll finds that Americans see the fingerprints of global warming on the nation’s worsening weather disasters.

The survey from the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll finds that 68 percent of Americans think weather disasters are getting worse. And most blame global warming either partly, mostly or all for the wild weather.

This year so far has seen 15 weather disasters that cost $1 billion or more, tied for the most ever in the first nine months of the year.

An analysis of 167 years of federal storm data by The Associated Press finds that no 30-year period in history has seen this many major hurricanes, this many days of those storms spinning in the Atlantic, or this much overall energy generated by those powerful storms.