Trump tweets Democrats want ‘MASSIVE tax increase’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — President Donald Trump says in a series of early morning tweets congressional Democrats “want MASSIVE tax increases & soft, crime producing borders.”

The president’s Wednesday morning tweets say Republicans, instead, advocate “the biggest tax cut in history & the WALL.”

Trump was referring to the Southern border wall that he’s pushed since he first announced for president and has aggressively sought since his inauguration .

Trump also said in a separate Twitter post that “it would be really nice if the Fake News Media would report the virtually unprecedented Stock Market growth since the election. Need tax cuts.”

He said if Congress delivers on the tax overhaul he’s seeking, the Wall Street and economic indicators such as new hiring in America “will grow by leaps and bounds.”

