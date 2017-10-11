Teen detainee stabbed with chicken bone; 2 charged in attack

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) – A teenager detained at a facility in Okaloosa County, Florida is hospitalized after he was stabbed in the face with a chicken bone.

After the attack, two other teenage detainees were charged with additional crimes. 15-year-old Dakota James Davis and 15-year-old John Horak III are now charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

Both suspects claim the victim was offering detainees a candy bar to fight them. The 17-year-old victim was hospitalized with several broken ribs at North Okaloosa Medical Center.

The incident occurred Saturday inside the lunchroom at the facility on Straight Line Road in Crestview.