Sheriff: Teen admits to shooting dog after deputies find his last name on arrow

Associated Press Published:
Wayne County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

WOOSTER, Ohio (AP) — Police say a 16-year-old boy has acknowledged he shot an Ohio family’s yellow Labrador retriever with an arrow.

The Redicks say they had to take their dog Cosmo to a clinic for emergency surgery last week to remove the arrow. Chatfield Redick says the veterinarian found the arrow missed Cosmo’s heart and lungs by millimeters.

Authorities say the arrow had the boy’s last name on it. WJW-TV reports the dog’s owner was able to trace it to his neighbor’s son.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says the boy told officers he was deer hunting, and he says he shot the dog thinking it was a coyote. Police say charges against the teen are pending.

Cosmo is back at home and expected to make a full recovery.

