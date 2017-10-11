Record October Heat

Columbus broke a daily record with a high of 91º on Tuesday, also setting a record for the warmest minimum temperature with a morning low of 72º. Chances are good of tying or breaking another record today as the unusual October warm spell continues over the eastern third of the country.

A weak front will pass through Columbus tonight, eventually stalling before it can get through Georgia, keeping the cooler air at bay and out of this area. We should at least see a drop in dew points and a bit less humidity behind the front Thursday, leading to slightly cooler morning temperatures beginning Friday and through the weekend, but highs will still be 8 to 10 degrees above normal.

Early next week we are likely to see a stronger cold front push into the southern states, and this time we stand a good chance of seeing temperatures revert back to near average for the season, with early indicators suggesting highs in the 70s and lows falling to the 50s as soon as next Tuesday.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast