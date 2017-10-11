Phenix City Spine and Joint Center to host open house for new facility

Come out to the Phenix City Spine and Joint Center’s open house for its newest installation focusing on your joint health.

Dr. Stephen Cooper says the new Joint and Rehab Center features new technology and injection techniques to better serve those in the community suffering chronic knee pain.

The open house will be at the new building on South Railroad Street next door to the Phenix City Spine and Joint Center. Doors will open on Monday, October 16 at 7 p.m.

Visitors will be able to tour the center and get answers on how the services can help you escape constant pain caused by osteoarthritis, ligiment tears, and many other ailments.

Click here to visit the Phenix City Spine and Joint Center online to learn more.