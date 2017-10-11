No. 16 Columbus State women’s soccer extends win streak to six

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Four first half goals were more than enough for the 16th-ranked Columbus State University women’s soccer as the Lady Cougars rolled post Young Harris 6-1 on Wednesday night. The Peach Belt Conference match was played at the Walden Soccer Complex.

The six goals were the most allowed by Young Harris in more than two years, also giving up six to the Lady Cougars in 2015.

“We were efficient in some moments tonight and their goalkeeper played extremely well,” head coach Jay Entlich said. “We still have some work to do as we go forward, but we’re always pleased to get a win.”

Columbus State (9-1-0, 6-1-0 PBC) came flying out of the gates to start the match, getting off a pair of dangerous shots in the first three minutes.

Young Harris stonewalled the Lady Cougars over the first 20 minutes, but the floodgates opened up in the 21st minute.

Olivia Jarrell slipped past a defender on the endline and played a ball across the face of goal to a wide open Flo Spano who tapped it in for the first goal.

One minute later, Jarrell drew a foul in the box to set up Tehgan Anguilm for her second penalty kick of the year that doubled the advantage.

The goals kept coming as Jarrell got on the board in the 29th minute and Cassandra Wade slotted home a pass from Meghan Cottingham in the 32nd minute.

Young Harris (6-3-1, 3-1-1) found its lone goal in the 34th minute, lofting a long shot from 30 yards out over the keeper.

The chances kept coming for the Lady Cougars in the second half as Kelly Hendricks found the first goal of her collegiate career in the 64th minute and Jarrell capped off a six-point night with her second goal in the 70th minute.

CSU outshot the Mountain Lions 32-11 on the night, the second-highest output of the season for the Lady Cougars.

Columbus State is on the road this weekend for a conference match against Francis Marion. Saturday’s kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. in Florence, S.C.

