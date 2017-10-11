Georgia high school state softball playoffs roundup

COLUMBUS, Ga — Below are the results from the first round of the Georgia High School Association state softball playoffs. All series are best-of-three. A link to the complete GHSA brackets can be found here.
5A
Ware County 0, Harris County 2
Ware County 2, Harris County 13
*Harris County advances to play Union Grove / Whitewater winner
4A
Mary Persons 0, Northside 7
Mary Persons 3, Northside 7
*Northside advances to play Woodward / Cross Creek winner
Perry 11, Columbus 2
Perry 11, Columbus 2
*Columbus eliminated from playoffs
Hardaway 0, West Laurens 16
Hardaway 0, West Laurens 14
*Hardaway eliminated from playoffs
Troup 1, NW Whitfield 10
Troup 2, NW Whitfield 6
*Troup eliminated from playoffs
2A
Callaway 20, Douglas 0
Callaway 22, Douglas 0
*Callaway advances to play Pepperell / Banks County winner
1A Public
Miller County vs Schley County 3 pm & 5 pm (10/12/17)
*Marion County has a first round bye
1A Private
*Brookstone has first round bye