Georgia high school state softball playoffs roundup

COLUMBUS, Ga — Below are the results from the first round of the Georgia High School Association state softball playoffs. All series are best-of-three. A link to the complete GHSA brackets can be found here.

5A

Ware County 0, Harris County 2

Ware County 2, Harris County 13

*Harris County advances to play Union Grove / Whitewater winner

4A

Mary Persons 0, Northside 7

Mary Persons 3, Northside 7

*Northside advances to play Woodward / Cross Creek winner

Perry 11, Columbus 2

Perry 11, Columbus 2

*Columbus eliminated from playoffs

Hardaway 0, West Laurens 16

Hardaway 0, West Laurens 14

*Hardaway eliminated from playoffs

Troup 1, NW Whitfield 10

Troup 2, NW Whitfield 6

*Troup eliminated from playoffs

2A

Callaway 20, Douglas 0

Callaway 22, Douglas 0

*Callaway advances to play Pepperell / Banks County winner

1A Public

Miller County vs Schley County 3 pm & 5 pm (10/12/17)

*Marion County has a first round bye

1A Private

*Brookstone has first round bye