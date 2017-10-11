Fort Benning, Columbus to kick off centennial celebration

Our community is coming up on 100 years of faithful service and leadership by Fort Benning.

The one and only “Mayor of Fort Benning”, Garrison Commander Colonel Clinton Cox, joins the News 3 Midday Community Watch to highlight the centennial celebration events throughout the year. He says the centennial hopes to reinforce the important relationship between Fort Benning and the Columbus community.

The year’s worth of events kicks off Thursday, October 12 with a ceremony at the roundabout behind the City Service Center on Macon Road. Mayor Teresa Tomlinson and Maneuver Center of Excellence Commander Maj. Gen. Eric J. Wesley will be at the kick-off at 1 p.m. to deliver remarks and break ground on a future monument. The statue will honor the original location of Camp Benning when it was first established in 1918 before the installation was expanded and renamed to Fort Benning.

