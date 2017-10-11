Father faces murder charges after baby daughter found dead in Georgia woods

Christopher McNabb, right, has been arrested and charged after 15-day-old Caliyah McNabb's body was found in a duffel bag in the woods. (CBS)

COVINGTON, Ga. (AP) — The father of a 15-day-old baby girl who was found dead in the woods behind her family’s Georgia home now faces multiple charges, including murder.

News outlets report the Newton County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that 27-year-old Christopher McNabb is charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of Caliyah McNabb.

Investigators say she was found dead inside a duffel bag.

Newton County Coroner Tommy Davis says Caliyah McNabb died from blunt force head trauma. He says an investigation is continuing into how she was struck in the head.

Christopher McNabb ran from law enforcement shortly before being named a person of interest in her death Sunday. He was caught hours later, near a convenience store, after the baby’s body was found.

