COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Police say Symone Willis was last seen back on September 30 on Milgen Road near the Whisperwood Apartments.

Symone Willis is described was being 5’2″ in height, 105 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

If you know the whereabouts of Symone Willis you are asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.