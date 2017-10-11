Coach no more; New York fashion company wants to be called Tapestry

By Published:
(Credit: Coach.com)

NEW YORK (AP) — To better incorporate all of the brands it owns, the storied Coach company of New York is changing its name to Tapestry.

The change for the company that makes the namesake luxury bag, but also owns Stuart Weitzman and Kate Spade & Co., will take place at the end of the month.

CEO Victor Luis said Wednesday that the company has been working for the past three years to expand beyond the Coach brand and that the name Tapestry, “speaks to creativity, craftsmanship, authenticity and inclusivity.”

Coach Inc. will also be changing its ticker symbol on the New York Stock Exchange from “COH,” to “TPR.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s