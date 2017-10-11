Chuck Person appears in federal court with other NCAA coaches accused in bribery scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — Three coaches charged in a college basketball bribery scheme each have been freed on $100,000 bail after initial appearances in a New York federal court.

Chuck Person, a suspended assistant coach at Auburn, declined comment as he left a Manhattan courtroom Tuesday.

David Axelrod, a lawyer for Arizona assistant coach Emanuel Richardson, said the impact of the case on his client was devastating. Tony Bland, an assistant at Southern California, declined comment as he left court.

The three coaches, along with Lamont Evans of Oklahoma State, were arrested two weeks ago along with six others in a college basketball scandal. Federal authorities said the men helped to steer young athletes toward schools, shoe sponsors and agents using hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes.