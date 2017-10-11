Alabama prisons increase staffing amid mental health court case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama prison officials tell a federal judge they’re increasing staffing as part of a court case over mental health treatment, but they can’t do anything permanently without more money.

A document filed by the state in a court case about prison conditions says the state has increased recruiting and is enlarging the size of its training classes for correctional officers. The state says it began a process more than two months ago to almost double mental health staffing in prisons.

But the department says making improvements in the system will require about $10 million annually that Corrections doesn’t have. And it says it’s up to the governor and the Legislature to provide the money.

A federal judge has declared mental health treatment in Alabama prisons to be “horrendously inadequate.”