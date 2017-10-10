Upcoming charity banquet to benefit Boy Scouts STEM program

Your local boy scouts hope you will donate your time and what you can to a local charity banquet benefiting STEM learning opportunities.

Philip Wright with the Boy Scouts of America – Chattahoochee Council joins the News 3 Community Watch to invite you to this year’s Whitney M. Young, Jr. Service Award Banquet. The event will be Thursday, October 19 at the Green Island Country Club at 6 p.m.

Proceeds from the banquet will go towards the Scouting and STEM program which gives local boys the chance to learn coding in two programming languages. The program seeks to build self-esteem, character and living skills thereby enhancing the lives of the young people in disadvantaged ar­eas of our community.

Contact Wright or Melanie Williams at 706-341-3341 to register to attend. You can also submit an online registration form at the Whitney M. Young, Jr. Service Award Banquet website.