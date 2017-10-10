Unseasonable weather continues

Near record warm temperatures and unseasonably high humidity are likely to continue a while longer before there’s any hope of some fall-like weather making it back into Georgia and Alabama. The low of 72º this morning in Columbus was a record high minimum temperature for October 10, the third day in a row Columbus has broken a daily record. The forecast high of 88º today puts the record high for this date within range as well (89º in 2014).

A front is expected to move in to Alabama on Wednesday and make it to Columbus Wednesday night or early Thursday, but the cool high pressure behind the front will not have enough momentum in the current pattern to bring any significant change in temperatures to this area. We may see a minor drop in dew points as slightly drier air works its way to Columbus for the end of the week.

We will have a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms on Wednesday as the front moves in, but it looks like we can expect dry weather for the weekend with temperatures that will continue around 10 degrees above normal for mid-October.

