Two fronts will bring back FALL in the forecast

The latest picture will be two cold fronts in this First Alert forecast. The first one is moving through at this time and will stall south and east of Columbus. This will begin tomorrow with slightly drier air and readings only a few degrees cooler.

This will end our record heat and lower the heat index values coming-up. The second cold front will make an appearance late Sunday, with a few showers and thunderstorms.

A bit early to determine how elevated these may be but we’ll keep a watchful eye out for these anyway. We will not notice too much change by Monday but come Tuesday morning through the remainder of the week, fall will be felt. More average readings will follow with overnight lows dipping into the upper 50s and highs into the mid-70s.

 

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

