Summer-like conditions continue

The high heat and humidity continue through Wednesday. Temperatures stay in the upper 80s to lower 90s and feel more like the upper 90s to lower 100s – very unseasonable for early October. Our average low is 58°F and our average high is 79°F. A cold front will move through tomorrow, but it won’t make much difference in temperatures. Humidity will lower slightly – making it feel a little better outside, but temperatures will still feel like summer in the upper 80s through Saturday. Morning lows will drop slightly from the lower 70s to upper 60s.

Another cold front will move through Tuesday – this time bringing a noticeable drop in temperatures and humidity. We will finally feel more seasonable with lows in the upper 50s and highs in the upper 70s by Tuesday.