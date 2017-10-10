Senate candidate Roy Moore’s son arrested on trespassing charge

By Published:
Caleb Moore (WHNT)

GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) — The son of Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore has been arrested in Alabama on a third-degree criminal trespass charge.

Etowah County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Natalie Barton told local news outlets that 27-year-old Caleb Moore turned himself in Monday on the charge related to an arrest last year. He was accused of hunting without permission and hunting over bait.

Barton says Caleb Moore was released after a few minutes on $1,000 bond.

Caleb Moore was arrested on drug charges in 2015, but the charges were ultimately dropped against him after he agreed to enter a pre-trial diversion program.

Roy Moore, the former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice, is facing Democrat Doug Jones in the special election for the U.S. Senate seat on December 12.

