PCPD seeks help identifying people wanted for questioning in vehicle theft

By Published: Updated:

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — The Phenix City Police Department asks for your help finding several people wanted for questioning in a vehicle theft.

A Facebook post by the department includes photos of the people in question. The post says they are wanted in connection to a theft in the 400 block of 11th Avenue on September 26.

If you recognize any of the people in the photos, please contact Investigator Pinto at 334-448-2813. Information will be kept confidential.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.

