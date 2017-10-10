PCPD seeks help identifying people wanted for questioning in vehicle theft

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — The Phenix City Police Department asks for your help finding several people wanted for questioning in a vehicle theft.

A Facebook post by the department includes photos of the people in question. The post says they are wanted in connection to a theft in the 400 block of 11th Avenue on September 26.

If you recognize any of the people in the photos, please contact Investigator Pinto at 334-448-2813. Information will be kept confidential.

