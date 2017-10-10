NIM earns governor’s recognition for arts and humanities

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The National Infantry Museum Foundation is now the proud holder of this year’s Governor’s Award for the Arts and Humanities.

The awards were given by Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal and his wife, Sandra, during a ceremony in the statehouse last week.

“The First Lady and I are longtime supporters of the arts, humanities and expressions of creativity,” Deal said. “These awards recognize outstanding individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to Georgia’s economic, civic and cultural vitality. Our state’s creative industries provide some 200,000 jobs for Georgians and generate $62.5 billion in economic impact. I congratulate the individuals and institutions being honored today and am grateful for their contributions to communities throughout Georgia.”

Foundation President Colonel (Retired) Greg Camp received the award on behalf of the National Infantry Museum and its Foundation.

National Advisory Board member and long-time museum supporter Bob Poydasheff, who nominated the Foundation for the award, told the audience the National Infantry Museum’s various educational programs have had a profound impact on Georgia’s schoolchildren and Army trainees as well. The museum was also lauded for enhancing the state’s efforts to promote tourism and economic development.

“There were only 12 recipients of this award,” COL Camp said. “Considering how many great organizations there are around the state making equally impressive contributions, we are humbled to be singled out.”

The other recipients were:

Karen Berman, Milledgeville

Valerie Boyd, Athens

William Eiland, Athens

Gilmer Arts and Heritage Association, Elijay

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Art Program, Atlanta

Virginia Hepner, Atlanta

Kenny Leon, Atlanta

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, Valdosta

Dr. Pearl McHaney, Decatur

Janisse Ray, Reidsville

Lois Reitzes, Atlanta

Each recipient took home a unique award, handcrafted by 12 Georgia potters. The awards are presented in partnership with the Georgia Council for the Arts and Georgia Humanities.