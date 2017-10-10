Georgians enter last day of voter registration

ATLANTA, Ga. — The Georgia Secretary of State’s office reminds all residents Tuesday is the last voter registration day before the November 7 election.

Secretary Brian Kemp says all voters must be registered by the end of the day and those already registered should update their address information. The statement reminds everyone a current address affects where your assigned polling station will be.

Kemp’s release also invites residents to take advantage of the online Georgia voter registration site. There is also a smartphone app to download. There is also the Secretary of State’s “My Voter Page” where you can check your registration status, find your poll location, and check facts on current candidates.

If you prefer not to go the online route, you can also visit your local election office to register in person.