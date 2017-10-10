Dealership surprises Las Vegas hero with truck

GILBERT, Ariz. (CBS News) — An Iraq war veteran who stole a truck to help take Las Vegas shooting victims to the hospital after the attack received a special gift from a Gilbert truck dealer on Monday, October 9.

After finding a truck with the keys still inside near the Route 91 Harvest Festival venue, 29-year-old Taylor Winston made multiple trips to the hospital after shots rang out.

Winston reportedly drove 20 to 30 victims from the scene. The owner of the truck reportedly did get the vehicle back.

Shane Beus from B5 Motors said he heard about Winston’s actions on social media a few days after the attack. He said that despite knowing nothing else about Winston, he was impressed by his heroic actions and wanted to give back somehow.

So, B5 Motors offered Winston his very own customized Ford truck, free of all costs and charges.

In exchange, Winston will be selling his current vehicle and donating proceeds to the victims of the attack.

Winston told reporters on Monday that it’s hard to accept himself as a “hero” when so many people helped the night of the attack. He says one of those people is his girlfriend, Jennifer, who helped tend to victims at the music festival, all with a broken back from a prior accident.

Beus is hoping Winston’s act of kindness and bravery will motivate other people to help others in need.

Winston said he’s hoping others will continue to go out and enjoy big events. He will continue to do so as well.