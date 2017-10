COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police are looking for a missing teen Tuesday afternoon.

Police say 14-year-old Devonta Daniels was last seen Friday, October 6 on Oakview Drive.

Devonta Daniels is described as being 5’7″ in height, 140 pounds, brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information into the whereabouts of Devonta you are asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449.