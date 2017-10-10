Chambers Co. Sheriff’s investigators seek answers in LaFayette shooting

By Published:

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. — The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office is looking for answers after a man was found shot in the back on Sunday.

A press release says the victim was found at the “Sportsman’s Club” on County Road 160. He was taken to the East Alabama Medical Center for treatment to his gunshot wound.

Investigators say the man has not been cooperating with the in the investigation, so details are limited.

If you have any information related to this crime, please contact the Investigative Division at 334-864-4300.

