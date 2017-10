COLUMBUS, Ga. — Kendrick High School had been selected as Athletes of The Week.

In recent years, Kendrick has not been known for their football program until now.

Their current coach, Cedric Ware, is in his second season at Kendrick and the team is showing improvement.

They have beat Rutland, a team out in Macon, Georgia and some of their losses have been pretty close.

The team seems motivated to continue to strengthen. Hard work will pay off.