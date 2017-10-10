6-year-old Americus boy sells pink lemonade for breast cancer patients

AMERICUS, Ga. — A first grader from Americus has come up with a refreshing way to raise money and spirits.

6-year-old Ayden Battle started selling lemonade from his very own stand more than a year ago. But for the entire month of October, he will be selling pink lemonade to raise money and awareness for breast cancer patients and their families.

Ayden sold out this past weekend during the annual Brest Cancer Awareness walk in Downtown Americus. He will continue selling his pink lemonade through the rest of the month.