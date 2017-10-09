WATCH: PrepZone Week 8 Highlights

COLUMBUS, Ga – Below are the scores and highlights from Week 8 of the PrepZone:

Alabama Scores

CLASS 1A

Cherokee 48, Shoals Christian 0

Donoho 35, Appalachian 12

Georgiana 55, Red Level 0

Hackleburg 26, Phillips 20

Highland Home 57, Autaugaville 22

Marengo 52, Fruitdale 0

Notasulga 44, Ellwood Christian 0

Pickens County 73, Brilliant 0

Waterloo 35, Tharptown 3

Class 2A

Abbeville 56, Barbour County 7

Cleveland 49, Tanner 6

Fyffe 49, Sand Rock 7

Ider 33, Section 6

Lanett 42, Fayetteville 7

Leroy 41, Southern Choctaw 12

Luverne 58, Calhoun 0

Sheffield 41, Hatton 22

St. Luke’s Episcopal 56, J.U. Blacksher 21

Tarrant 38, Winston County 8

West End 35, Cold Springs 7

Class 3A

Clarke County 48, Cottage Hill Christian 21

Colbert County 34, Clements 7

Fultondale 56, J.B. Pennington 8

Geneva 14, Straughn 0

Lauderdale County 55, Lexington 21

Providence Christian 28, Daleville 20

Wicksburg 46, Houston Academy 0

Class 4A

Anniston 33, White Plains 20

Dora 48, Cordova 12

Greensboro 51, Holt 0

Jacksonville 38, Ashville 7

Madison Academy 52, Haleyville 0

Munford 41, Elmore County 7

North Jackson 21, Randolph 7

UMS-Wright 39, Faith Academy 6

Winfield 28, Good Hope 12

Class 5A

Carroll 24, Rehobeth 8

Demopolis 59, Dallas County 6

Fairfield 30, Shelby County 6

St. Paul’d Episcopal 17, Jackson 6

Class 6A

Clay-Chalkville 41, Gardendale 7

Hartselle 15, Hazel Green 14

Homewood 45, John Carroll Catholic 7

Jackson-Olin 14, Ramsay 8

Opelika 42, Helena 14

Oxford 42, Southside-Gadsden 0

Sidney Lanier 42, Dothan 0

Class 7A

Central-Phenix City 55, Enterprise 7

Gadsden City 41, Buckhorn 0

Hoover 59, Oak Mountain 7

James Clemens 42, Grissom 0

Georgia Prep Scores

By The Associated Press

Alexander 28, Tri-Cities 21

Allatoona 24, Creekview 0

Alpharetta 37, Pope 14

Appling County 35, Long County 0

Aquinas 58, Warren County 0

Arabia Mountain 36, Miller Grove 28

Arden Christ School, N.C. 49, Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 9

Athens Academy 49, Hebron Christian Academy 14

Augusta Prep 36, Westminster-Augusta 0

Baconton 13, Randolph-Clay 6

Bainbridge 28, Veterans 14

Baldwin 24, Richmond Academy 20

Bleckley County 42, Washington County 28

Blessed Trinity 50, White County 14

Blessed Trinity 50, White County, Tenn. 14

Brentwood 35, Thomas Jefferson 7

Briarwood def. Monsignor Donovan, forfeit

Brooks County 49, Early County 0

Brookwood 63, Meadowcreek 0

Brunswick 64, Bradwell Institute 21

Buford 70, Johnson-Gainesville 0

Burke County 68, Cross Creek 6

Calhoun 42, Adairsville 16

Calvary Day 29, Savannah Country Day 3

Cambridge 38, Dunwoody 16

Carrollton 36, Villa Rica 34

Cartersville 56, LaGrange 0

Cedar Grove 21, Hilbert/Stockbridge, Wis. 0

Cedar Grove 34, Towers 0

Cedartown 35, Central-Carrollton 14

Central Gwinnett 59, Berkmar 0

Chapel Hill 35, Sandy Creek 32

Chattahoochee 38, Johns Creek 33

Chattahoochee County 19, Miller County 16

Christian Heritage 12, Bowdon 7

Clarke Central 49, Loganville 21

Collins Hill 44, Duluth 9

Columbia 26, Lithonia 7

Commerce 55, Providence Christian 0

Cook 40, Worth County 19

Dacula 49, Apalachee 13

Dalton 25, River Ridge 0

Darlington 28, North Cobb Christian 7

Dawson County 52, Union County 21

Decatur 14, Riverwood 12

Deerfield-Windsor 35, Tiftarea 20

Dodge County 42, Dublin 21

Dooly County 40, Hawkinsville 7

Douglass 41, Forest Park 16

Dutchtown 24, Locust Grove 20

Eagle’s Landing Christian 76, Our Lady of Mercy 6

East Paulding 17, Cass 9

Eastside 52, Henry County 21

Elbert County 63, Oglethorpe County 0

Emanuel County Institute 68, Wheeler County 28

Evans 43, Alcovy 10

Fayette County 41, McIntosh 35, OT

First Baptist, S.C. 72, Bethesda Academy 0

Flowery Branch 49, Walnut Grove 13

Frederica 28, Bulloch 21

Gainesville 30, Habersham Central 27

Gatewood 63, Westfield 24

George Walton 25, Athens Christian 13

Glenn Hills 32, Laney 14

Glynn Academy 48, Effingham County 27

Grayson 52, Shiloh 6

Greater Atlanta Christian 59, East Hall 0

Griffin 21, Morrow 14

Griffin Christian 45, Georgia Christian 7

Grovetown 34, Heritage-Conyers 25

Harrison 63, Sprayberry 41

Heritage-Catoosa 44, Northwest Whitfield 21

Hillgrove 16, North Paulding 14

Hughes 40, South Paulding 7

Jackson County 28, Franklin County 21

Jefferson County 49, Harlem 0

Jenkins 41, Islands 7

Jenkins County 35, Johnson County 14

King’s Ridge 14, Pinecrest 7

Lafayette Christian 88, Praise 74

Lakeside-Evans 20, Greenbrier 19

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 42, Coahulla Creek 0

Liberty County 35, Tattnall County 13

Lincoln County 49, Hancock Central 0

Lovett 50, Stone Mountain 0

Lowndes 68, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 7

Luella 40, Druid Hills 7

Macon County 49, Crawford County 0

Manchester 68, Pacelli Catholic 14

Marietta 44, Kennesaw Mountain 28

Marion County 55, Brookstone 28

Mary Persons 28, Upson-Lee 21

Mays 35, Douglas County 3

McEachern 27, North Cobb 21

McIntosh County Academy 38, Portal 13

Mill Creek 45, Discovery 7

Milton 17, West Forsyth 13

Monroe 29, Dougherty 19

Monroe Area 55, East Jackson 0

Montgomery County 47, Treutlen 6

Monticello 21, Social Circle 13

Mountain View 38, Peachtree Ridge 7

Mt. Paran Christian 38, Walker 0

Mt. Pisgah Christian 49, St. Francis 27

Mt. Zion-Carrollton 35, Gordon Lee 7

Mundy’s Mill 55, Osborne 6

New Hampstead 39, Statesboro 35

Newnan 45, Wheeler 20

North Atlanta 14, Copper Basin, Tenn. 7

North Forsyth 58, Forsyth Central 0

North Hall 55, Lumpkin County 14

North Springs 88, Cross Keys 0

Northgate 27, New Manchester 26

Northside-Warner Robins 16, Valdosta 7

Ola 31, Eagle’s Landing 13

Parkview 52, Lakeside-Atlanta 30

Paulding County 35, Woodland Cartersville 34

Pebblebrook 37, Campbell 21

Pickens 49, Southeast Whitfield 21

Pierce County 48, Brantley County 18

Pike County 52, Jackson 14

Prince Avenue Christian 71, Lakeview Academy 7

Rabun County 59, Putnam County 0

Ridgeland 62, LaFayette 0

Ringgold 54, Murray County 28

Robert E. Lee Academy, S.C. 53, Augusta Christian 29

Robert Toombs 35, Savannah Memorial Day 21

Rome 42, Hiram 13

Roswell 36, Lassiter 30, OT

Savannah Christian Prep 27, Claxton 6

Seminole County 37, Calhoun County 0

Sequoyah 47, South Cobb 20

Sonoraville 33, Haralson County 0

South Atlanta 42, Therrell 26

South Forsyth 38, Lambert 0

Southeast Bulloch 35, Johnson-Savannah 14

Southland 16, Valwood 6

Southwest DeKalb 55, Chamblee 8

Southwest Georgia Academy 60, Pataula Charter 0

Southwest Macon 18, Northeast-Macon 7

Spencer 12, Jordan 7

St. Andrew’s 63, Hilton Head Prep, S.C. 0

St. Pius X 28, Stephens County 13

Starr’s Mill 43, Whitewater 21

Stockbridge 37, Woodland Stockbridge 14

Stratford 41, Twiggs County 0

Strong Rock Christian 38, Holy Innocents’ 28

Tattnall Square 35, Mount de Sales 14

Taylor County 31, Schley County 28

Terrell County 28, Stewart County 12

Thomasville 42, Berrien 14

Thomson 55, Hephzibah 20

Trinity Christian-Dublin 19, Pinewood Christian 14

Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 77, Holy Spirit 8

Union Grove 7, Hampton 6

Walton 49, Cherokee 7

Ware County 27, East Lake, Fla. 9

Warner Robins 30, Thomas County Central 28

Washington-Wilkes 40, Greene County 27

Wayne County 13, South Effingham 9

Wesleyan 34, Mount Vernon 14

West Hall 28, Chestatee 14

West Laurens 27, Spalding 25

Westlake 14, East Coweta 12

Westminster 14, Pace Academy 13, OT

Westside-Macon 32, Rutland 13

Whitefield Academy 31, Fellowship Christian School 24

Winder-Barrow 24, Lanier 21

Windsor Forest 17, Savannah 14

Woodstock 38, Etowah 35

Woodward Academy 51, North Clayton 0