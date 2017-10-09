WATCH: PrepZone Week 8 Highlights

COLUMBUS, Ga – Below are the scores and highlights from Week 8 of the PrepZone:
Alabama Scores
CLASS 1A
Cherokee 48, Shoals Christian 0
Donoho 35, Appalachian 12
Georgiana 55, Red Level 0
Hackleburg 26, Phillips 20
Highland Home 57, Autaugaville 22
Marengo 52, Fruitdale 0
Notasulga 44, Ellwood Christian 0
Pickens County 73, Brilliant 0
Waterloo 35, Tharptown 3
Class 2A
Abbeville 56, Barbour County 7
Cleveland 49, Tanner 6
Fyffe 49, Sand Rock 7
Ider 33, Section 6
Lanett 42, Fayetteville 7
Leroy 41, Southern Choctaw 12
Luverne 58, Calhoun 0
Sheffield 41, Hatton 22
St. Luke’s Episcopal 56, J.U. Blacksher 21
Tarrant 38, Winston County 8
West End 35, Cold Springs 7
Class 3A
Clarke County 48, Cottage Hill Christian 21
Colbert County 34, Clements 7
Fultondale 56, J.B. Pennington 8
Geneva 14, Straughn 0
Lauderdale County 55, Lexington 21
Providence Christian 28, Daleville 20
Wicksburg 46, Houston Academy 0
Class 4A
Anniston 33, White Plains 20
Dora 48, Cordova 12
Greensboro 51, Holt 0
Jacksonville 38, Ashville 7
Madison Academy 52, Haleyville 0
Munford 41, Elmore County 7
North Jackson 21, Randolph 7
UMS-Wright 39, Faith Academy 6
Winfield 28, Good Hope 12
Class 5A
Carroll 24, Rehobeth 8
Demopolis 59, Dallas County 6
Fairfield 30, Shelby County 6
St. Paul’d Episcopal 17, Jackson 6
Class 6A
Clay-Chalkville 41, Gardendale 7
Hartselle 15, Hazel Green 14
Homewood 45, John Carroll Catholic 7
Jackson-Olin 14, Ramsay 8
Opelika 42, Helena 14
Oxford 42, Southside-Gadsden 0
Sidney Lanier 42, Dothan 0
Class 7A
Central-Phenix City 55, Enterprise 7
Gadsden City 41, Buckhorn 0
Hoover 59, Oak Mountain 7
James Clemens 42, Grissom 0
Georgia Prep Scores
By The Associated Press
Alexander 28, Tri-Cities 21
Allatoona 24, Creekview 0
Alpharetta 37, Pope 14
Appling County 35, Long County 0
Aquinas 58, Warren County 0
Arabia Mountain 36, Miller Grove 28
Arden Christ School, N.C. 49, Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 9
Athens Academy 49, Hebron Christian Academy 14
Augusta Prep 36, Westminster-Augusta 0
Baconton 13, Randolph-Clay 6
Bainbridge 28, Veterans 14
Baldwin 24, Richmond Academy 20
Bleckley County 42, Washington County 28
Blessed Trinity 50, White County 14
Blessed Trinity 50, White County, Tenn. 14
Brentwood 35, Thomas Jefferson 7
Briarwood def. Monsignor Donovan, forfeit
Brooks County 49, Early County 0
Brookwood 63, Meadowcreek 0
Brunswick 64, Bradwell Institute 21
Buford 70, Johnson-Gainesville 0
Burke County 68, Cross Creek 6
Calhoun 42, Adairsville 16
Calvary Day 29, Savannah Country Day 3
Cambridge 38, Dunwoody 16
Carrollton 36, Villa Rica 34
Cartersville 56, LaGrange 0
Cedar Grove 21, Hilbert/Stockbridge, Wis. 0
Cedar Grove 34, Towers 0
Cedartown 35, Central-Carrollton 14
Central Gwinnett 59, Berkmar 0
Chapel Hill 35, Sandy Creek 32
Chattahoochee 38, Johns Creek 33
Chattahoochee County 19, Miller County 16
Christian Heritage 12, Bowdon 7
Clarke Central 49, Loganville 21
Collins Hill 44, Duluth 9
Columbia 26, Lithonia 7
Commerce 55, Providence Christian 0
Cook 40, Worth County 19
Dacula 49, Apalachee 13
Dalton 25, River Ridge 0
Darlington 28, North Cobb Christian 7
Dawson County 52, Union County 21
Decatur 14, Riverwood 12
Deerfield-Windsor 35, Tiftarea 20
Dodge County 42, Dublin 21
Dooly County 40, Hawkinsville 7
Douglass 41, Forest Park 16
Dutchtown 24, Locust Grove 20
Eagle’s Landing Christian 76, Our Lady of Mercy 6
East Paulding 17, Cass 9
Eastside 52, Henry County 21
Elbert County 63, Oglethorpe County 0
Emanuel County Institute 68, Wheeler County 28
Evans 43, Alcovy 10
Fayette County 41, McIntosh 35, OT
First Baptist, S.C. 72, Bethesda Academy 0
Flowery Branch 49, Walnut Grove 13
Frederica 28, Bulloch 21
Gainesville 30, Habersham Central 27
Gatewood 63, Westfield 24
George Walton 25, Athens Christian 13
Glenn Hills 32, Laney 14
Glynn Academy 48, Effingham County 27
Grayson 52, Shiloh 6
Greater Atlanta Christian 59, East Hall 0
Griffin 21, Morrow 14
Griffin Christian 45, Georgia Christian 7
Grovetown 34, Heritage-Conyers 25
Harrison 63, Sprayberry 41
Heritage-Catoosa 44, Northwest Whitfield 21
Hillgrove 16, North Paulding 14
Hughes 40, South Paulding 7
Jackson County 28, Franklin County 21
Jefferson County 49, Harlem 0
Jenkins 41, Islands 7
Jenkins County 35, Johnson County 14
King’s Ridge 14, Pinecrest 7
Lafayette Christian 88, Praise 74
Lakeside-Evans 20, Greenbrier 19
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 42, Coahulla Creek 0
Liberty County 35, Tattnall County 13
Lincoln County 49, Hancock Central 0
Lovett 50, Stone Mountain 0
Lowndes 68, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 7
Luella 40, Druid Hills 7
Macon County 49, Crawford County 0
Manchester 68, Pacelli Catholic 14
Marietta 44, Kennesaw Mountain 28
Marion County 55, Brookstone 28
Mary Persons 28, Upson-Lee 21
Mays 35, Douglas County 3
McEachern 27, North Cobb 21
McIntosh County Academy 38, Portal 13
Mill Creek 45, Discovery 7
Milton 17, West Forsyth 13
Monroe 29, Dougherty 19
Monroe Area 55, East Jackson 0
Montgomery County 47, Treutlen 6
Monticello 21, Social Circle 13
Mountain View 38, Peachtree Ridge 7
Mt. Paran Christian 38, Walker 0
Mt. Pisgah Christian 49, St. Francis 27
Mt. Zion-Carrollton 35, Gordon Lee 7
Mundy’s Mill 55, Osborne 6
New Hampstead 39, Statesboro 35
Newnan 45, Wheeler 20
North Atlanta 14, Copper Basin, Tenn. 7
North Forsyth 58, Forsyth Central 0
North Hall 55, Lumpkin County 14
North Springs 88, Cross Keys 0
Northgate 27, New Manchester 26
Northside-Warner Robins 16, Valdosta 7
Ola 31, Eagle’s Landing 13
Parkview 52, Lakeside-Atlanta 30
Paulding County 35, Woodland Cartersville 34
Pebblebrook 37, Campbell 21
Pickens 49, Southeast Whitfield 21
Pierce County 48, Brantley County 18
Pike County 52, Jackson 14
Prince Avenue Christian 71, Lakeview Academy 7
Rabun County 59, Putnam County 0
Ridgeland 62, LaFayette 0
Ringgold 54, Murray County 28
Robert E. Lee Academy, S.C. 53, Augusta Christian 29
Robert Toombs 35, Savannah Memorial Day 21
Rome 42, Hiram 13
Roswell 36, Lassiter 30, OT
Savannah Christian Prep 27, Claxton 6
Seminole County 37, Calhoun County 0
Sequoyah 47, South Cobb 20
Sonoraville 33, Haralson County 0
South Atlanta 42, Therrell 26
South Forsyth 38, Lambert 0
Southeast Bulloch 35, Johnson-Savannah 14
Southland 16, Valwood 6
Southwest DeKalb 55, Chamblee 8
Southwest Georgia Academy 60, Pataula Charter 0
Southwest Macon 18, Northeast-Macon 7
Spencer 12, Jordan 7
St. Andrew’s 63, Hilton Head Prep, S.C. 0
St. Pius X 28, Stephens County 13
Starr’s Mill 43, Whitewater 21
Stockbridge 37, Woodland Stockbridge 14
Stratford 41, Twiggs County 0
Strong Rock Christian 38, Holy Innocents’ 28
Tattnall Square 35, Mount de Sales 14
Taylor County 31, Schley County 28
Terrell County 28, Stewart County 12
Thomasville 42, Berrien 14
Thomson 55, Hephzibah 20
Trinity Christian-Dublin 19, Pinewood Christian 14
Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 77, Holy Spirit 8
Union Grove 7, Hampton 6
Walton 49, Cherokee 7
Ware County 27, East Lake, Fla. 9
Warner Robins 30, Thomas County Central 28
Washington-Wilkes 40, Greene County 27
Wayne County 13, South Effingham 9
Wesleyan 34, Mount Vernon 14
West Hall 28, Chestatee 14
West Laurens 27, Spalding 25
Westlake 14, East Coweta 12
Westminster 14, Pace Academy 13, OT
Westside-Macon 32, Rutland 13
Whitefield Academy 31, Fellowship Christian School 24
Winder-Barrow 24, Lanier 21
Windsor Forest 17, Savannah 14
Woodstock 38, Etowah 35
Woodward Academy 51, North Clayton 0