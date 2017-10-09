Trump tweets that U.S. policy on North Korea isn’t working

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this photo taken Aug. 28, 2017, President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — President Donald Trump is tweeting that U.S. policy on North Korea has been unsuccessful, and that America has given “billions of dollars” and received nothing in return.

Trump’s recent tweets on North Korea have prompted questions about whether the president is leaning toward military action. On Saturday, Trump said U.S. “negotiators” were made to look like fools and “only one thing will work.” One prominent Senate Republican, Bob Corker, told The New York Times that he is concerned that Trump could set the U.S. “on the path to World War III.”

On Monday, Trump tweeted: “Our country has been unsuccessfully dealing with North Korea for 25 years, giving billions of dollars & getting nothing. Policy didn’t work!”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s