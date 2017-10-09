Police: 13-year-old Alabama boy shot in the stomach Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A 13-year-old boy was shot in the stomach in Alabama over the weekend.

Sgt. Bryan Shelton with Birmingham police told news outlets that the boy was shot around 9 p.m. Saturday in Gate City. The victim was transported to UAB Hospital, where he underwent surgery. His exact condition is unknown, but Shelton says he’s stable.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. The victim’s name has not been released.

