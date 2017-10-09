No more Nate, but rain remains

The former Hurricane Nate swept through Alabama on Sunday and is now bringing rain as a post-tropical low to the mid-Atlantic and northeastern U.S. Columbus has picked up approximately 2″ of rain since it began late Saturday, with greater amounts found in east Alabama and not as much to the east in Georgia. The highest wind gust on Sunday was clocked at 37 miles per hour at the Columbus airport as Tropical Depression Nate passed by well to our west.

Although the center of low pressure which was Nate now is hundreds of miles away, a pipeline of tropical moisture continues to surge through Alabama and Georgia in the wake of Nate. Very warm, humid air covers the entire region with no weather systems available to clear it out. That is leading to more showers and thunderstorms across the region today, adding a flood threat for ground already soaked from the weekend.

Showers will diminish tonight and only a chance of rain will be present on Tuesday. A weak front will approach from the west on Wednesday and keep a chance of showers into Thursday. Air behind the front will be a bit less humid but bring little in the way of cooling, as temperatures all the way through next weekend are likely to average between 10 and 15 degrees above normal for October.

