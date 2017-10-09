GBI investigates officer-involved shooting outside Carrollton

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirms Monday agents are looking into an early morning officer-involved shooting in Carroll County.

A press release says a Carroll County deputy was on routine patrol when he noticed a “suspicious individual in a vehicle ” in a Dollar General parking lot around 3:20 a.m.

The statement says the deputy shot at the suspect multiple times and hit the suspicious man during the encounter. The man was treated for his injuries at a nearby hospital and released into Carroll County Sheriff’s Office custody.

No officers were hurt in the shooting.

The GBI will continue an independent investigation to find out what led to the confrontation. It will be turned over to the Carroll County District Attorney’s Office for review.

