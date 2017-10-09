Flooding closes roads in Valley, Lanett

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. — The National Weather Service announces several roads across Chambers County will be closed due to unsafe flooding.

The alert says U.S. Highway 29 from the Georgia state line to Alabama Highway 50 is completely blocked. It also says many surface roads within the city will also be affected by the flood waters.

Viewer photos sent in to News 3 from the Bell’s Collision Center in Lanett shows waters have reached past the bumpers of several parked cars.

One viewer sent in several photos of high waters around the intersection of Fob James Drive and State Road 29 in Valley.

News 3’s Justin Holbrock went out to survey the flooding around the Fob James Drive area. He says the road is completely impassable thanks to waters high enough to force vehicles to drift.

Residents say the area is prone to flooding, which News 3 meteorologists say is likely due to heavy rain falling onto already soaked ground from the area’s recent showers before Tropical Depression Nate moved through the Chattahoochee Valley.

Local flooding in the wake of Tropical Depression Nate View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Haven Knight sent this picture in from Lanett, near Bell's Collision. David Harwell sent these pics in from Valley around the Intersection of Fob James Drive and 29.