First lady vs first wife: Melania and Ivana spar over roles

Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends the Fashion Institute of Technology Annual Gala benefit in New York. First lady Melania Trump is pushing back at Donald Trump’s first wife for referring to herself as “first lady.” Ivana Trump told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Oct. 9, that she talks to the president about every two weeks and has a direct number to the White House. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s first lady versus first wife.

Melania Trump is pushing back at Donald Trump’s first wife for referring to herself as “first lady.”

Ivana Trump told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Monday that she talks to the president about every two weeks and has a direct number to the White House.

She added: “I don’t want to call him there because Melania is there and I don’t want to cause any kind of jealousy or something like that because I’m basically first Trump wife. I’m first lady, ok?”

Melania Trump’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, says there was “clearly no substance to this statement from an ex,” and she calls it “attention-seeking and self-serving noise.”

Ivana Trump is promoting her book, “Raising Trump.” Grisham suggests Ivana Trump is trying to “sell books.”

