Feeling more like summer through the week

Scattered showers taper off some overnight, but high humidity and clouds stick around. Tuesday morning starts off muggy and foggy. Some sun will start to peek through in the afternoon – allowing temperatures to warm more into the upper 80s. With high humidity, it’s going to feel unpleasant. A few more showers are also expected Tuesday afternoon and evening. A weak cold front will makes its way through Wednesday – which bring some showers ahead of it. Temperatures and humidity lower by Thursday, but not by much. We are still well above average for October with mornings in the mid to upper 60s and afternoons in the upper 80s.

We will finally start to feel like fall by the beginning of next week.