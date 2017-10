(AP) — The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says that a depression in open Atlantic has strengthened to a tropical storm.

The center says Tropical Storm Ophelia is about 860 miles west-southwest of the Azores and poses no threat to land.

No coastal watches or warnings are in effect as of the hurricane center’s 11 a.m. EDT advisory.

