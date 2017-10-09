Decades in the making, Weinstein’s fall comes swiftly

NEW YORK (AP) — Film mogul Harvey Weinstein’s firing from the company he co-founded is likely the final cut on his Hollywood career. Many in the industry believe his days making movies are over.

It was a surprisingly swift downfall for a man who once dominated the Oscars. Weinstein’s firing comes three days after The New York Times detailed decades of sexual harassment allegations against the producer, including one involving actress Ashley Judd.

Weinstein has yet to comment on his firing. He has said he intends to fight the Times over its reporting.

The Weinstein Co.’s remaining board members said in a statement that they fired Weinstein due to new information about his misconduct that had emerged in recent days.