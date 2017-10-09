Dauphin Island’s guardian angel? What do you see in this after Nate photo?

WKRG Staff Published:
Dauphin Island Photo: Mandy Johnson

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) – A simple photo of the sand is causing a stir and providing inspiration after Hurricane Nate on Dauphin Island.

Mandy Johnson took the photo at the public beach in the aftermath of Hurricane Nate. Johnson says the image made her feel “that we all were being watched over. It could have been a lot worse but we had a guardian angel watching over all of us.”

After posting the picture on the Dauphin Island West End Beach Fan Club it has been shared and like hundreds of times.

One person commenting “Angels watching over my little beautiful Island.” Although storm surge, and now lingering piles of sand hit the island during Nate, it was largely spared major damage.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s