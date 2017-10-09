CSU hires first female Assistant Police Chief

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A new addition to Columbus State Universities Police Department has students talking.

After more than five decades, the university hires its first female assistant police chief.

Major Laura Bennett is ready to serve and protect.

The Assistant Police Chief has more than 28 years of experience in the university system.

She was also a part of the FBI’s Police Executive Law Enforcement Fellowship in 2006.

Bennett says she wants to serve as an example for other women who aspire to have careers in public safety.