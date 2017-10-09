5-year-old boy raising money for Vegas shooting victims with lemonade stand

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS News) — A Cobb County boy is doing what he can to help out the victims of the Las Vegas shooting, where 59 people were killed and 527 were injured on October 2.

Kyle Marble, who is 5 years-old, heard about what happened and he set up a lemonade stand and is trying to raise money for the victims. His mother Kelly is assisting and she’ll be sending all of the proceeds to Las Vegas.

The post read:

“This picture is from Kyle Marble’s Lemonade stand. He is 5 years old and loves the police. He heard about what happened in Las Vegas so he wanted to help raise money for the victims. His mother, Kelly Marble, put together the stand and is sending all of the proceeds to Las Vegas.”