Safety tips to get you to your destination safely

COLUMBUS, GA- The roads are slick across the Valley as Tropical Storm Nate dropped much rain this weekend.

To keep everyone safe here are some safety tips provided by State Farm.

Always make sure you use your headlights when it’s raining. According to State Farm, visibility isn’t usually clear and headlights can help.

Make sure your windows are clear, the defroster or air conditioner may help keep your windows and mirrors clear.

It’s important for drivers to make sure they are always using their wipers. Yes this is obvious, but State Farm says it’s important for drivers to make sure they are working smoothly for the best performance.

What to do when a severe weather event strikes while driving.

In the event a tornado spins up while driving, do not out run it. According to State Farm, you should get out the car, lie down in a ditch or low area, and stay face down to protect yourself from flying debris.

During a hail storm State Farm says you should find shelter and take cover by pulling over under an overpass or bridge.

High winds can be dangerous. If winds are high, it’s important for drivers to keep an eye out for flying debris and use extra caution near trailers, vans, or vehicles carrying cargo.

Experts say if know a hurricane is headed our way, don’t wait to leave low lying areas, move inland.