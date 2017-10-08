Nate is gone, but high humidity sticks around

Nate has weakened to a tropical depression. Any wind, tornado threat is gone now. Scattered showers, clouds and high humidity last through Sunday night and all day Monday. Some showers continue through early Tuesday but lessen by the end of the day. A cold front will move through Wednesday but won’t cause much change to temperatures since it will be rather weak. Slightly cooler and less humid by Thursday heading into the coming weekend. There is a slight chance of showers Saturday, but other than that a fairly quiet forecast for the weekend (especially compared to this one).

Temperatures stay well above average through the work week and weekend. Mornings will be in the lower 70s and muggy through Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s. By Friday, mornings will be cooler (but still above average) in the mid to upper 60s with afternoons still warm in the mid to upper 80s.