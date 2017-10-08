Georgia, Auburn move up in college football rankings

Georgia and Auburn both moved up in the college football rankings after pickng up wins Saturday.

No. 3 Oklahoma fell 38-31 at home to Iowa State while No. 7 Michigan was upset at the “Big House” by Michigan State.

Georgia moves up as the 4th ranked team in the country while Auburn holds the No. 10 spot.

Auburn’s next game comes against LSU right here on WRBL.

Auburn hasn’t beat LSU at Death Valley since 1999. Gus Malzahn talked about the schedule coming up, including next week’s game.

“Well you know we’ve got a tough one next week on the road at a place we haven’t won at in a long time so we’ll be motivated for that one I promise you that,” Malzahn said. “I like where we’re at and last time we played on the road we played well.”

The Atlanta Falcons had a bye this week after last week’s loss to the Buffalo Bills.

In other news, the Florida Gators honored Gainesville, Fl. native and rock and roll hall of famer Tom Petty before the start of the 4th quarter. LSU upset the Gators at The Swamp 17-16 giving Georgia some breathing room in the SEC West.